iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 823.2% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $184.35 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

