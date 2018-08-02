iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2004 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF traded down $0.10, reaching $49.19, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 56,128 shares. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.