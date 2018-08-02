Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf traded up $0.02, hitting $24.40, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 1-year low of $448.20 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.