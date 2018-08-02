ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (USMV) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (BATS:USMV) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI accounts for 3.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 969.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,832,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI opened at $54.77 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

