ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the first quarter worth about $290,000.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF alerts:

ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF opened at $35.92 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $689.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.