iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Trimmed by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $165.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $170.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.5952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

