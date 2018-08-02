iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,360,000 after buying an additional 3,551,630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,108,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,336,000 after purchasing an additional 293,122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,308,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,106,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,267,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

