iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF opened at $63.29 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $69.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.