iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.34 (LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3426 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded down $0.06, reaching $114.95, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 85,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,102. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.72 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

