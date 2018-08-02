iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Shares Bought by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of LQD opened at $114.95 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.72 and a 12-month high of $121.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

