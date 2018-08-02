iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (HYXE)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF remained flat at $$50.38 during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

