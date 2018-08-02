iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF traded down $0.04, reaching $25.19, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged.

