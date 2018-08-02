iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) Position Lessened by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF traded down $1.42, hitting $167.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,701. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

