iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 14,579.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $197.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $201.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

