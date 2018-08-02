iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,990. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

