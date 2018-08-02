iShares Convertible Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (ICVT)

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,123 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

