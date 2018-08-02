iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (GVI) Position Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (BMV:GVI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 395,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 143,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd during the 1st quarter worth $13,323,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

GVI stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd has a one year low of $2,026.00 and a one year high of $2,160.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

