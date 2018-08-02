Iron Mountain (IRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed its industry in the past month. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Recently, the company reported second-quarter 2018 normalized funds from operations (FFO) of 56 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. The reported figure inched up 1.8% year over year. Results reflect decent storage rental revenue and margin expansion. The company’s transformation initiatives and continued strong performance of its storage rental business are expected to drive its long-term growth. Moreover, the company is investing a lot to grow its business, including acquisitions. However, the costs of such initiatives weigh on its financials, especially as the company already has a highly leveraged balance sheet. Rate hike add to its woes.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on IRM. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 103,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,129. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,046.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,599 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,996,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,468,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 622,287 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

