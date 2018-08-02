iRobot (IRBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRBT. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.80 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

iRobot traded up $2.01, reaching $80.99, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 32,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. iRobot has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $107.82.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.71 million. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

