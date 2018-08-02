Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRDM. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of Iridium Communications traded up $0.30, reaching $18.65, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 58,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,064. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 72,407 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 117,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,617,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.