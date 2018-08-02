Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IRDM. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of Iridium Communications traded down $0.10, hitting $18.25, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 44,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,064. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.92. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

