Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Raises Stake in Olin Co. (OLN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Olin were worth $217,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Olin by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Shares of Olin traded up $0.42, hitting $29.96, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 23,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,259. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Olin had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

