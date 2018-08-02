Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $134.56 Million Holdings in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,329 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Adient were worth $134,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 420,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 57.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after buying an additional 3,394,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adient traded up $1.27, hitting $46.60, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 11,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim set a $46.00 target price on Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

