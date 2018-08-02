Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Stake in Chemours Co (CC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433,033 shares during the quarter. Chemours comprises 2.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 3.92% of Chemours worth $309,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 517,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Chemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 116,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $56,698,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chemours from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Chemours stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,588. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.85.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,185,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $10,101,620.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,299 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,270.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

