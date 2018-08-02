Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies opened at $76.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.05. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $552,979.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at $716,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,799.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,579. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $295,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

