Iradimed (IRMD) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Iradimed news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $94,969.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 68.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $244.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.38 and a beta of 1.39.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

