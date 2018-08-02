Ion Geophysical (IO) Shares Down 30.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) were down 30.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 1,309,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 255,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

IO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $194,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Brian Hanson sold 57,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $1,311,984.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,588 shares of company stock worth $3,772,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 296,974 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 656.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.86.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.