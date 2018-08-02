Investors Sell Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) on Strength Following Weak Earnings

Investors sold shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $9.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $95.05 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $23.85The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 12.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $92,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,357 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $49,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 490 different brand name companies.

