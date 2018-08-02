Investors Sell Cummins (CMI) on Strength on Disappointing Earnings

Investors sold shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on strength during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. $93.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $228.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $135.19 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cummins had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cummins traded up $5.60 for the day and closed at $142.81The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,548,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after buying an additional 354,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cummins by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 320,872 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $48,754,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Cummins by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 235,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

