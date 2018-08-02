Investors Sell American Express (AXP) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $32.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.61 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, American Express had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. American Express traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $99.73Specifically, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $897,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,684 shares of company stock worth $3,179,943. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,058,115,000 after purchasing an additional 414,196 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Express by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $990,866,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Express by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,239,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $488,784,000 after purchasing an additional 539,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,964,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $463,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177,519 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

