Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $109.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.66 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded down ($0.66) for the day and closed at $36.10

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

