Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $42.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $73.10

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

