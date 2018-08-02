Investors Buy Schlumberger (SLB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $156.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.22 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Schlumberger had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Schlumberger traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $67.52

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

