Investors Buy iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $145.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.30 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded down ($0.54) for the day and closed at $42.11

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

