Investors Buy Caterpillar (CAT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $152.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $137.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.62 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded down ($0.53) for the day and closed at $138.01

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

