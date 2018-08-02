Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for John Bean Technologies (JBT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) recently:

7/31/2018 – John Bean Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBT Corporation is a leading global solutions provider to the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technologically sophisticated systems and products for regional and multi-national industrial food processing customers through its JBT FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its JBT AeroTech segments. JBT Corporation employs approximately 3,100 people and operates 16 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries. “

7/26/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating.

7/19/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2018 – John Bean Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/10/2018 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/4/2018 – John Bean Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/2/2018 – John Bean Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $84.81 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

