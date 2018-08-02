Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Short Interest Down 91.4% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,755 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 29th total of 3,507,421 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF opened at $25.01 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRP. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

