Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9791865196707 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE VLT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

There is no company description available for Invesco High Income Trust II.

