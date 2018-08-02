Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,253,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 17.75% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $722,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,033,000 after buying an additional 1,864,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,831,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,194,000 after buying an additional 490,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 117,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,171. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $30.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.