Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF opened at $36.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

