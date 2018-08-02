Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 185,686 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the June 29th total of 543,344 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,844,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,641,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,023,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,503,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJJ opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $24.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.