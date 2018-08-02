Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate the Overweight rating and $28 PT for ITCI stock. We believe intense market focus on lumateperone in schizophrenia as the primary value driver could dissipate somewhat with evidence that pipeline assets/ indications could bear fruit. By the time the schizophrenia indication may be viewed as viable, we believe it could embody a far smaller commercial opportunity relative to the aggregate potential of the pharmacophore and ITI-214 in other indications.””

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of ITCI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 709,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,169. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

