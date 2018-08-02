Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Intl Cons Airl/S to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Intl Cons Airl/S had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 80.31%. On average, analysts expect Intl Cons Airl/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICAGY opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Intl Cons Airl/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

