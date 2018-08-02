International Paper Co (IP) Stake Increased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 58,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 31.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 60,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $196,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.94 in a report on Friday, June 1st. MED cut their price objective on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.69 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $52.43 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

