International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

IFF traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.75. 12,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.75. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcello Bottoli acquired 920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $117,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 150,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.22 per share, for a total transaction of $19,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,450,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,593,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,335,232 shares of company stock worth $297,526,106. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

