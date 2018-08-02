Intel’s (INQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (INDEXNYSEGIS:INQ) in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.03.

Shares of Intel opened at $51.24 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Intel has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

