IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Get IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl had a negative return on equity of 2,811.75% and a negative net margin of 348.11%. sell-side analysts anticipate that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,128,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl accounts for 0.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.89% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.