Intel Co. (INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 601 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $53,328.00.

Shares of Intel opened at $48.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Intel by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,506,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 994,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.