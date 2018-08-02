Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.45, but opened at $34.37. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Integrated Device Technology shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 74133 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 43,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,345,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,837,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,137,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,056 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1,016.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 339,512 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

