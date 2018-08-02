Integer (ITGR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Integer traded up $1.45, hitting $72.85, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 859,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Integer will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Integer news, insider Declan Smyth sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $541,288.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary J. Haire sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $74,156.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,581.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,881 shares of company stock worth $1,914,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

